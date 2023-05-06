Report: Tottenham plotting talks with 'scary' Julian Nagelsmann alternative











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a host of managers over the past few weeks.

Some rumours have been quite constant and well-covered, seemingly involving active talks.

For example, Julian Nagelsmann is said to have been liaising with Spurs over the manager vacancy.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Other rumours have been less pronounced, like the speculation linking Tottenham with Ange Postecoglou.

But now, The Telegraph has claimed that Spurs are “likely” to enter into talks with the Celtic boss.

The report says Postecoglou is one of several alternatives to Julian Nagelsmann, the current frontrunner.

As well as the Hoops boss, the likes of Luis Enrique and Arne Slot are apparently also on the Spurs radar.

‘One of the best managers in the world’

Peter Cklamovski worked as Postecoglou’s assistant boss at Yokohama F Marinos.

He told Football Scotland in November 2022: “Obviously there has been strong interest for Ange recently.

“I’ve been saying this for over a decade but Ange is one of the best managers in the world.

“He is showing his quality in the Celtic role, he loves Celtic and is doing an amazing job there.

“He will prove that he is one of the best managers in the world in the English Premier League also.

“I’m sure this will happen at the right time for all parties.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Our view

Postecoglou would no doubt be an exciting appointment for Tottenham.

He has taken a Celtic side reeling from their failed ten-in-a-row attempt and turned them into a juggernaut.

The Hoops have already won the 2022/23 Scottish League Cup and can win the Scottish Premiership title on Sunday.

Postecoglou has registered a staggering 2.35 points per match at Celtic on average, as per Transfermarkt.

Celtic are also in this season’s Scottish Cup final and will be favourites to clinch a domestic treble.

Postecoglou has also proven to be a master in the transfer market, unearthing gems time and time again.

Described as ‘scary’ in the past, he would have no issue in telling his players exactly what they need to do to improve.