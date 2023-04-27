Report: Arne Slot receives boost as Tottenham manager links heat up











Arne Slot has been heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job, and the Feyenoord manager’s chances of getting it have reportedly increased.

Spurs are onto their third manager of the season. Antonio Conte left the club last month, while Cristian Stellini was shown the door just a few days ago.

Ryan Mason will be at the helm until the end of the season, but in the summer, there will likely be a new manager. Arne Slot could well be the one.

Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arne Slot moves up a place on Daniel Levy’s Tottenham manager shortlist

Tottenham have been on the hunt for a new manager for next season ever since Conte left the club.

Spurs have been linked with plenty of names – from Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique to Marco Silva and Brendan Rodgers. But, they’re yet to make a decision.

Feyenoord boss Slot has been heavily linked recently, and Dutch outlet SoccerNews now claim that the 44-year-old has risen up a spot on Tottenham’s list.

That’s because of Mauricio Pochettino. The report claims Chelsea were also looking at Slot, but now that they’re set to appoint the Argentine, they’ve scratched the Feyenoord boss’ name off their wish list.

Pochettino going to Chelsea has pushed Slot up a place in Tottenham’s shortlist too, and Levy reportedly thinks he’s an ‘interesting’ option for the job.

However, as things stand, the Spurs chairman prefers other options. If he can’t get them, there’s a good chance he’ll turn to Slot this summer.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham should’ve just gone and hired Pochettino back.

The Argentine is a phenomenal manager and he knows Spurs very well. It is no secret that he loves the club, and if Levy had offered him the job, it is likely that he would’ve taken it.

Chelsea now seem one step away from naming him as their new manager, and that is a blow for Tottenham. They have to bring someone better than Pochettino in now to appease the fans, but there aren’t too many options out there.

Slot is definitely an interesting one, but is he on Pochettino’s level? We’re not quite sure!

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

