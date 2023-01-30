Tony Dorigo says Tottenham target Victor Osimhen is one of Europe's best forwards











BT Sport pundit Tony Dorigo has said that Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Osimhen is one of the best forwards in Europe.

Dorigo was commentating on Napoli’s 2-1 over Roma in Serie A for BT Sport (29/1 8:38pm) last night.

Osimhen was once again the star of the show for Napoli as they extended their lead at the top of the table.

His incredible goal in the first half with be replayed for some time.

A cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was met by Osimhen at the back post.

The £70m forward controls it on his chest, pops it up with his knee, before volleying past Rui Patricio in the Roma goal.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

It was an incredible goal, and very similar to the one scored by Kaoru Mitoma against Liverpool earlier in the day.

Tottenham have been linked with Osimhen as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Kane’s future is up in the air right now, with 18 months left on his Tottenham contract.

However, the latest reports suggest that Tottenham are optimistic Kane will sign a new deal.

The thought of Osimhen and Kane playing together for Spurs would be seriously exciting.

Tottenham target Osimhen impresses Dorigo for Napoli

Commentating on BT Sport last night, Dorigo was asked about Osimhen and said: “There’s no doubt that with the confidence he’s got, the way that he plays, of course in Serie A Napoli and streaking away with it.

“He’s got to be in the top four or five [forwards] around Europe for sure.

“The goals that he’s scoring, they’re different types, he really can score all sorts of goals.”

Osimhen is currently the top scorer in Serie A, with 14 goals in 16 appearances.

Although he’s had his injury issues, Osimhen has proven to be one of Europe’s best forwards right now.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

He’s scored double figures in the league every season since breaking into Charleroi’s first team as a teenager.

There were eyebrows raised when he was signed by Napoli for around £70m in 2020.

However, he’s paying back that transfer fee quickly, and if he helps Napoli finally lift the Scudetto, it will look like a bargain.

Napoli will also back themselves to recoup that fee if they decide to sell the Nigerian international.

Dorigo was one of many impressed spectators when Tottenham target Osimhen scored last night.

If Spurs act in the summer, the Premier League may get to witness similar acts of brilliance.

