Journalist offers update on Harry Kane's talks with Tottenham over a new contract











Tottenham are now ‘very optimistic’ about keeping Harry Kane after the latest talks with the striker over a new contract.

That is according to Sky journalist Florian Plettenburg on Twitter, who is coming at the situation from a Bayern Munich angle.

The German champions have been mentioned in connection with a potential summer swoop for the England captain to belatedly replace Robert Lewandowski.

He said that the Bavarian outfit will try and sign Kane but at this stage, they are getting signals that they have no chance of doing so.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham optimistic over keeping Kane

Manchester United have also been linked as they look to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo and sign a longer term number nine.

But Plettenburg wrote: “News on Kane; more talks between Tottenham (and his) agent took place.

“Been told that Tottenham (are) ‘very optimistic’ now that Kane will extend (his current contract) beyond 2024.

“Bayern and Manchester United should have ‘no chance’ (to sign him).

“Bayern don’t give up hope but the bosses are more & more pessimistic.”

The noises of late have been that ‘world-class’ Kane will commit his future to Tottenham, especially if they get into the Champions League.

That seems to show that he is determined to get success at Spurs, although it remains to be seen whether Antonio Conte will stay and what impact that will have on Kane.

It never seemed like Bayern were hugely likely to get Kane, and it looks like he would rather stay in England, with Manchester City now seemingly no longer a viable destination after they signed Erling Haaland and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.