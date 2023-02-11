Thomas Frank publicly sets David Raya asking price amid Tottenham links











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Brentford’s David Raya this summer, and Bees boss Thomas Frank has now named his asking price.

Spurs have had an up-and-down season in the Premier League so far, but they’re still very much in the race to qualify for the Champions League. Irrespective of that, the summer transfer window will be a hugely important one for Antonio Conte’s men.

Raya would be an amazing option for Tottenham, but he’ll cost a lot of money.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris is still Tottenham‘s first-choice goalkeeper, and the Frenchman has been an amazing servant to the club for over a decade now.

However, he is 36 and has made quite a few costly mistakes for Spurs over the last few years.

Tottenham need a new goalkeeper this summer, and David Raya is reportedly on their wish list. The Spaniard has been amazing for Brentford, and he’s easily one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Raya, branded as an ‘incredible’ player, will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and there is hope among Spurs fans that he could be available for a bargain fee because of that. However, Bees boss Thomas Frank has dismissed that suggestion.

He said in his press conference, as quoted by Goal: “I think if he turned (a new contract) down twice, unfortunately, that’s a signal he maybe doesn’t want (to stay).

“I think we put two really good offers out there. But that’s fine, it’s a free world and we can’t force anyone.”

When asked how much he’ll cost, Frank said: “He must be worth at least £40 million plus. At least, if not more.

“Actually, if he had three years on his contract he would be £70 million. How much was Kepa? (Arrizabalaga) He is at least as good as him.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

We don’t know how much Raya is worth in today’s market, but the Kepa comparison certainly justifies Brentford’s £40 million asking price.

We’re not saying Kepa is a bad player, he has good qualities. But, Raya is a much better goalkeeper – with the ball at his feet and with respect to shot-stopping – and he’ll surely be a wanted man in the summer.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of goalkeepers recently. Jordan Pickford’s name has been around for a long time, while the likes of Robert Sanchez and Diogo Costa are also rumoured to be on their wish list.

Raya is just as good a goalkeeper as all of the above, if not better, but whether Spurs will meet Brentford’s demands remains to be seen.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Show all