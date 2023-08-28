‘This is not true’: Fabrizio Romano reacts to what he’s heard about Tottenham and Gift Orban

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Gift Orban this summer, but Fabrizio Romano claims they haven’t tabled a bid yet.

Spurs lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this month. The Englishman was their best player, and with him gone, they will miss about 30 goals a season now. Orban has been linked, but Romano has claimed on Kick that rumours about a bid are not true.

Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham have not bid for Gift Orban

Tottenham need a new striker before the window shuts on Friday, and Gift Orban‘s name has been a popular one to come out of the rumour mill.

The talented Nigerian striker, still only 21, scored 20 goals in all competitions last season for Gent. He has six in seven games this season as well, and he’s a wanted man.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move to sign Orban this month, and Fabrizio Romano even claimed last week that the striker is open to a move to North London.

However, reports that came out of Belgium a few days ago claiming Spurs have made a bid to sign Orban are wide off the mark, claims Romano.

The journalist said: “The priority is to sign an offensive player. We know they have to replace Harry Kane. They considered Gift Orban for a long time but they never sent an official bid.

“We had reports from Belgium about an official bid, it was last week or 10 days ago, but I’m told this is not true. Tottenham never sent an official bid.

“They considered that possibility, like they considered also Jonathan David who is a player they always appreciated, but they never presented an official bid.”

TBR View:

The fact that Tottenham haven’t made a bid to sign Orban until now suggests they may have moved on to other targets.

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest is one of those who has been heavily linked with Spurs, and Romano revealed this morning that Ange Postecoglou has approved a move to sign him.

The 22-year-old is a much better option for Tottenham than Orban because of his experience in the Premier League and his versatility.

He would be a very good signing, but he will cost considerably more than Orban as well. That complicates things this late in the window, but if Spurs go big, they should be able to get their man.