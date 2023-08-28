Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham will bid for ‘devastating’ striker this week

Fabrizio Romano has just claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to approach Nottingham Forest to sign Brennan Johnson this week.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old forward this summer. He has been a target for a while now, and it could finally happen in the coming days.

Here’s what Romano said on X.

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham will try to sign Brennan Johnson this week

Brennan Johnson is Nottingham Forest’s prized asset, but it looks like Tottenham are really keen to snatch him away from the Reds.

The 22-year-old, branded as a ‘devastating’ striker by Michael Appleton on Sky Sports, scored 10 goals for Forest in all competitions last season.

He is a fine talent, and it is no surprise that Spurs are interested in his services.

Just last night, Alasdair Gold claimed that Johnson is Postecoglou’s number-one target in the final days of this summer’s transfer window.

Now, Romano has suggested that an approach is imminent.

He tweeted: “Tottenham, prepared to approach Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson this week. Ange Postecoglou has already approved this potential move.

“Not easy deal as Forest already rejected big proposals but interest in Brennan is growing now.”

TBR View:

The last few days of the window will be hectic for most clubs.

Tottenham are yet to replace Harry Kane after he left them for Bayern Munich this month. They won’t find a player just like him, but they do need someone who can add goals.

Johnson has a much better record than Richarlison since the start of last season, and the fact that he can play in multiple positions makes him a great option.

It’s no surprise that Postecoglou likes him, but whether he will be able to get him before Friday’s deadline remains to be seen.