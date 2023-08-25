Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Gift Orban this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the striker would be keen on the move.

Spurs have just a week left to replace Harry Kane. The Englishman joined Bayern Munich this month, leaving a huge void up front in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Romano has now shared the latest on Orban on GiveMeSport.

Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Gift Orban is keen to join Tottenham

It’s impossible for Tottenham to find a like-for-like replacement for Kane.

There aren’t many players in world football who are quite like him, and the chances of Spurs finding someone who can immediately come in and do what he did is almost zero.

The wise thing for Ange Postecoglou and co to do would be to bring in a striker who has the potential to become a star.

Gift Orban checks a lot of boxes for Tottenham, and Romano has now claimed that the striker would be open to a move to North London.

He said: “For Orban, they had some contacts on the player’s side. They pursued the player and had positive contacts because Orban is keen on a potential move to Premier League football and an important club like Tottenham.

“But, at the moment, there is still no official bid.”

TBR View:

Orban is a really talented striker, and we’re not surprised Tottenham are interested in signing him this summer.

The ‘lightning-quick‘ Nigerian, still only 21, scored 20 goals in 22 appearances last season. He already has six in six in this campaign as well, and it is clear to see that his potential is massive.

Postecoglou is a manager who gives chances to young players and helps them develop, and that makes a move to Spurs the ideal next step in Orban’s career.

However, whether Tottenham will actually table a bid for him in the coming days remains to be seen.