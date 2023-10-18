‘Thinking about it’: What £12m reported Celtic target has recently said about his immediate future

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, has opened up on where he sees his immediate future at the club.

Admittedly, he spoke about this before the speculation broke this week linking Celtic with the £12m goalkeeper but what this statement does is shed some light on why he is reportedly unhappy at the La Liga giants.

Lunin said [Madrid Xtra], “At the end of last season I was thinking about it [leaving Real Madrid]. It’s normal when you don’t play.

“But Real Madrid has always been a dream since I was young, you don’t really want to leave.

“But you always want to play, you train to play, you want to feel the emotions of the games… we will see, now I’m focused on training.

“ There were offers from other clubs but I didn’t talk to them, there was nothing serious.”

According to the Daily Record, Lunin is high on Celtic’s wishlist of players that they see as an ideal replacement for Joe Hart.

The Englishman is currently in the last year of his contract and with no extension on the horizon, and the fact he is nearing 37, Brendan Rodgers does need to address who he sees as the long-term replacement for him.

Celtic were also liked with Liverpool ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer but despite the multitude of rumours, nothing ever really came of it.

However, back to Lunin. It’s clear from his latest statement that he seems unhappy at Madrid. Could he make the switch to Glasgow? As I said yesterday, only finances and Lunin’s desire to play in the SPFL will dictate that.

I think it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Lunin at Paradise anytime soon. This deal may well be just too rich for Celtic, but as you all know, you never say never in football.

