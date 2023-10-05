3 key passes, 5 duels won: 22-year-old was outstanding for Celtic despite the loss to Lazio

Despite the heart-breaking late defeat to Lazio, Celtic’s Matt O’Riley once again looked at home on Europe’s biggest stage.

Following up his promising performance against Feyenoord a month a go, O’Riley was once again at his imperious best.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 22-year-old provided a quite brilliant first-time assist for Kyogo Furuhashi’s opener in the first half and continued to boss the game.

O’Riley once again showed why many Celtic fans do consider the midfielder to be the best performer under Brendan Rodgers this season.

Of course, the consequence of this form will be the inevitable interest that follows.

Although, the midfielder’s new four-year contract with Celtic should allay those fears for the time being.

O’Riley has often been linked with a return to England in the past, but it would seem his attention is firmly with Celtic.

Born in London, it would have been a disappointment for O’Riley that he wasn’t able to make it to the first team at his boyhood side Fulham.



However, following a ton of progress made at MK Dons, O’Riley is now flourishing for Celtic as he showed against Lazio.

O’Riley has repaid Celtic’s faith with his Lazio performance

Of course, O’Riley wasn’t alone in his impressive showing against Lazio.

Callum McGregor delivered another good display even if it was tough to keep tabs on the Italian midfield at times.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

25-year-old Liam Scales was another impressive performer in defence.

But it was O’Riley who caught the eye above others.

And via Sofa Score, O’Riley was able to produce three key passes, complete five duels overall and of course provide one assist for Celtic against Lazio.

There were several good performers for Rodger’s men who will consider themselves extremely unlucky to come away from the game with nothing.

Celtic’s next Champions League tie comes on October 25 when they will host Atletico Madrid.