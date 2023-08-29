‘They’ll try’: Charlie Mulgrew thinks Celtic are about to try and sign three new players this week

Celtic have been heavily tipped to dip into the transfer market this week and strengthen the squad after two poor performances and the recent injury crisis.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that the first-team squad needs strengthening and with the club about to seal a deal to bring Honduran striker, Luis Palma, to the club, it seems that the ball is already rolling in that department.

And former Celtic defender, Charlie Mulgrew, reckons that Palma will be the first of three new faces Rodgers is looking to bring to the club.

Mulgrew said [Clyde SSB], “The one positive that I’ll start with is that it was a much better performance from Celtic in terms of creating three or four good chances which they didn’t do at Kilmarnock.

“The ‘keeper made some good saves for St Johnsone and I think the Celtic players will be disappointed at not taking the chances.

“So straight away you’re not judging games on results. If you’re judging on performances, they probably should have won that game. Which you can argue at Kilmarnock that they didn’t do that.

“If they scored one they could have won by three or four goals but they didn’t. It’s disappointing from Celtic’s point of view. And I think this week they’ll try and get two or three signings in.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“I think they need that to fit into Brendan Rodgers’ style and then it can be judged moving forward from there.”

Many fans would argue that Rodgers needs more than three new players but with the window set to close on Friday, realism will dictate that it may not be possible to get that amount of deals done.

If Rodgers can add three names on top of Palma, that would be a huge boost to Celtic and the supporters as they look towards the weekend’s fixture with a first-team lacking in confidence and big-name players.

In other news, Celtic now progress with signing 21-year-old who already has one league title to his name