Celtic now progress with signing 21-year-old who already has one league title to his name

Celtic are reportedly close to sealing a deal to bring Danish u21 striker Mathias Kvistgaarden to the club this week.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to add extra firepower to his front line and after two weeks of speculation, it seems that Kvistgaarden could be one step closer to a move to Glasgow. That’s according to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb.

The report says, “The agreement between the parties is very close. The Scottish club has presented an offer of about 5 million euros to the Gialloblù company to convince it to sell its striker.”

Kvistgaarden has been heavily linked to joining Rodgers’ Celtic this summer and it seems that the club are now taking big steps forward to ensure a deal on completed before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Kvistgaarden is a versatile forward who can play on both flanks but is more effective in the striking areas. This season he has netted just once in six outings but it was his goalscoring form towards the end of last season that alerted Celtic to him.

The youngster scored six goals in the final five fixtures of last season which included a hattrick against Nordsjaelland in a 5-1 home win.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

With a league title already to his name, Kvistgaarden already knows what it takes to be a winner. However, he has just signed a new contract at Brondby and he is very highly rated.

The ball is firmly in the Danish club’s court and with his new contract running until 2027, Brondby can demand top dollar for one of their prized assets.

The next few days will be interesting for the Celtic fans as they wait to see who Brendan Rodgers will next bring to the club.

