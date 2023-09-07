 ‘They might’: Celtic could change transfer policy after being offered ‘top-class’ player – journalist

The transfer window is closed but that doesn’t stop the rumour mill rumbling on, especially with a club the size of Celtic.

TBR Celtic told last week how Brendan Rodgers had been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea defender, and Champions League winner, Ryan Bertrand.

Described as ‘top-class‘, the 34-year-old is a free agent and was reportedly in the sights of Manchester United, so clearly he still has enough quality to attract the big clubs in the UK.

However, if Celtic did go down this road it would mean a huge break from their transfer policy of investing in young, fresh talent and that is a route that transfer journalist, Dean Jones thinks the Hoops may consider.

Jones said [GiveMeSport], “I do wonder whether they might look at that position in terms of free agents. But, at the moment, we’ve seen what they’ve got here.

“I don’t know if Greg Taylor necessarily puts everybody’s mind at ease, but he is certainly trying to do everything he can to help this team move forward.

“Coming into this international break, I think Celtic are in a really good place in that they’ve got the edge over Rangers and they can now start to figure out exactly what they’re going to be this season. I don’t think we’ve seen the best version of them at all.”

Celtic have, of course, dipped into the free-agent market before. The capture of goalkeeper, Joe Hart, has proven that if you get the right player in the right position, there are players who can do an excellent job for the club.

At 34, Bertrand’s best years are behind him but he could offer an option for Celtic. Rodgers’ slow build-up play compared to Ange Postecoglou’s gung-ho 100mph football means that Bertrand could be suited to Celtic’s game.

