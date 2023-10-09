‘There’s something there’: Mark Wilson thinks Celtic could have an excellent £2m player coming through

Luis Palma is a player that has been hogging all the headlines this weekend after his performance against Kilmarnock.

But it wasn’t Palma former Celtic defender, Mark Wilson, believes still has a future for Celtic. Reviewing the South Korean winger’s performance against Lazio in the Champions League, Wilson said he still sees something in the £2m man to suggest he could do a job for the Hoops.

Wilson said [Clyde SSB], “I will agree, I thought [Hyunjun] Yang had a bit of a nightmare with the end product the other night. But what I did like about him as a winger, when he got the ball, he was direct.

“And, okay, let’s be honest, he kept losing the ball when he was direct, but it takes a lot of bravery to do that.

“So I think there’s something in Yang. I think there’s something there. I could be proved wrong at the end of the season but I just think there’s something there.”

The stats don’t add up, Yang is struggling at Celtic

I would love to see Yang succeed at Celtic. Like Wilson, I have seen glimpses of the South Korean internationalist’s skill, but the stats are saying he is struggling at Celtic.

Rated at 6.82 for the SPFL season so far, Yang has only made one assist in his four runouts for Celtic. His passing accuracy is 76% on average and he has yet to find the back of the net.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

The 21-year-old only has a crossing accuracy of 13% and has only managed to dribble past his opposite number 33% of the time.

Yang has also lost possession, on average, over eight times per game. [SofaScore]

As I said, I would love nothing more than to see Yang be a success at Celtic and, at his age, he still has time. But when you look at the form of Luis Palma and with James Forrest and the ‘exciting‘ Marco Tilio waiting in the wings, the youngster needs to start finding his mojo soon or he will start falling down the pecking order.

In other news, ‘I’ll be honest’: Barry Ferguson didn’t rate £6m Celtic man, he’s now become a ‘man mountain’ for the club