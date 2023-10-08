‘I’ll be honest’: Barry Ferguson didn’t rate £6m Celtic man, he’s now become a ‘man mountain’ for the club

Barry Ferguson has admitted that he wasn’t sure Celtic did the correct thing in spending £6m to bring Cameron Carter-Vickers to the club last summer.

The former Tottenham man spent a successful season on loan at Celtic before Ange Postecoglou decided to splash the cash to bring him to the club permanently.

But it took a while to convince Barry Ferguson that Celtic made the right move in the transfer market.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I’ll be honest, I wasn’t too sure when he first come up. For the first six months I was looking because I know he had a few loan periods when he was at Tottenham.

“And obviously he’s come up here on loan and to be honest, in the first six months, I was unsure.

“But he’s become a man mountain at the back for Celtic. He’s not the biggest either. He’s obviously built well, but he’s not the biggest centre-half ever.

“But very physical, very good on the ball as well and good a passing range. So he’s been a brilliant bit of business for Celtic.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers is one of Celtic’s most important players

The US international has been outstanding for Celtic over the last two seasons. He was pivotal in Ange Postecoglou’s first season at the club.

A summer deadline day signing, Carter-Vickers was thrown straight into first-team action after Celtic had lost the opening day fixture against Hearts at Tynecastle.

He formed a formidable partnership with Carl Starfelt as they swept up five trophies out of six over two seasons. In fact, Celtic never lost a domestic fixture with Starfelt and CCV in the heart of the defence.

CCV was sorely missed when he was out injured towards the end of last season and whilst Celtic did strengthen in the summer, Carter-Vickers still left a huge hole when he was out injured with a hamstring injury at the start of this season.

Now that he’s back in the first team, the Celtic fans will be more confident of continuing to dominate Scottish football and make a material mark in Europe.

