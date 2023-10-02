‘Haven’t produced’: Pat Bonner left unimpressed with £2m Celtic summer signing

Celtic added eight new signings in the summer transfer window. One of those players, Hyunjun Yang, has found it difficult to get game time but he was offered a starting slot against Motherwell on Saturday.

The Korean was a £2m summer signing and has shown flashes this season of why Brendan Rodgers decided to open the chequebook to sign him.

But former Celtic hero, Pat Bonner, remains unconvinced after watching him in the first 45 minutes against The Steelmen,

Hyunjun Yang needs to do more at Celtic

Watching Yang huff and puff against Stuart Kettlewell’s men, Bonner thinks James Forrest may feel a little aggrieved at not starting against the SFL high fliers.

Bonner said during BBC Sportsound commentary, “Just from a Celtic perspective and touching on the Celtic wingers, they haven’t produced anything yet. Yang’s had plenty of the ball but hasn’t really come inside or had a bit of quality or come down the line.

“If I was James Forrest and sitting on the bench I would be thinking I could do maybe a little bit better if I was in the team.”

Yang does look like a tidy player. TBR Celtic have had him in one of our predicted starting XI’s this season as he has shown fleeting glances of trickery and good ball control.

But against Motherwell, Yang huffed and puffed. He just didn’t have that final piece of quality in the last third of the pitch to help open the scoring for Celtic.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He was, ironically, replaced at the break by James Forrest who had a hand in the winner where his movement dragged the Motherwell defence out of position to allow Matt O’Riley to ghost in at the back post to tuck the winning goal home.

Yang needs a run of games to get going. But until such times, he needs to do more with the time he is getting. He needs to take a leaf out of Luis Palma’s book.

Until he does, he may find himself falling further down the pecking order. Especially with Marco Tilio returning from injury.

In other news, ‘Still might’: Pat Bonner believes ‘top drawer’ Celtic player could still leave in January