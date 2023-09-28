‘There’s been talk’: Simon Donnelly shares what he knows about Reo Hatate’s contract situation

The Reo Hatate contract situation is one that fills every Celtic fan with a bit of trepidation.

One of Celtic’s best players, Hatate has been linked with a move away from the club ever since Ange Postecoglou left to join Spurs.

TBR Celtic told how former Celtic hero, Chris Sutton, was worried about what he heard about the speculation surrounding the Japanese midfielder’s contract earlier this summer and now, it’s the turn of ex-Hoops striker, Simon Donnelly.

Simon Donnelly urges Celtic to get Reo Hatate’s contract done

The former Hoops hero was speaking about the Hatate contract talk and believes that Celtic must get the Japanese to sign on if anything, to just protect their asset.

Donnelly believes that Celtic must try and hold onto Hatate as he is one of the club’s best players.

Donnelly said [Clyde SSB], “Well there’s been talk of it. I think he came back, he was injured and whether Ange leaving had an effect on him we don’t know, we can only speculate looking from the outside.

“But he’s got himself back. He is getting fitter, he’s getting stronger as I said there, there is no doubt in my mind Celtic are a better team with Reo Hatate in the midfield.

“If he was to sign a long contract it doesn’t guarantee anything in modern-day football other than Celtic would command a bigger fee should he move on.

“But it may just give a little bit of positivity there for the Celtic fans, you know that he’s gonna maybe be here for the rest of this season and hopefully longer.

“I think these are the type of players that Celtic want to try and hold on to and while it’s difficult when teams from down south come in with a lot of money, it’s very difficult to keep your players.

“But enjoy him while he’s here because I think he’s one of the top players in Celtic’s team.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And whilst Chris Sutton had every right to be worried, it was great to hear that Celtic were looking to open up contract talks with the midfield maestro.

Reports circulated during the transfer window that Hatate would be open to talks but only after the window had closed. You would have to assume that the 24-year-old was keeping his options open to see if anyone would look to take him away from Glasgow.

Now the window has closed and that Hatate is back in the team, contract talks make sense for both the club and the player. And, hopefully, once an agreement has been reached, Hatate can back to concentrating on what he’s good at. Winning football matches for Celtic.

