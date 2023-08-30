The real reason why Celtic have decided they are not signing Mathias Kvistgaarden

It really has been a week for transfer news as Brendan Rodgers looks to add new faces to his Celtic ranks.

The Hoops gaffer was reportedly interested in capturing Brondby striker, Mathian Kvistgaarden, in a bid to bolster his forward line but it seems now that he has cooled his interest in the 21-year-old striker.

According to The Sun, Celtic will no longer be looking to pursue Kvistgaarden ahead of Friday’s deadline because the club are closing in on the signature of Honduran international, Luis Palma.

Palma, who is predominantly a wide player can also slot into the strikers role and that makes him an ideal signing as his versatility offers cover in two areas of the Celtic team.

TBR discussed yesterday how Palma was pictured boarding a flight to Glasgow. Air traffic control issues meant that there was a slight delay in getting the deal done sooner, but it is anticipated all will be concluded prior to Friday’s deadline.

When the deal is signed, Palma will become Celtic’s seventh summer signing and will most likely be pitched in to Sunday’s Glasgow Derby to face Rangers at Ibrox.

Photo by Patrick Ahlborn/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Reports yesterday did suggest that Celtic were close to a deal to sign Kvistgaarden but it seems that those were wide of the mark now that Palma is on his way to Parkhead.

Celtic are under pressure to turn around their poor early-season form after their cup exit to Kilmarnock and dropped points at home to St Johnstone and Palma seems to have been identified as one that can help improve the team’s creativity in the final third.

With Rangers up next in the league followed by the international break, Brendan Rodgers will be looking for a positive result against their biggest rivals to bring the feelgood factor back to Celtic before the Champions League kicks off in September.

