‘The real key’: Andy Walker shares how Celtic can actually qualify from their Champions League group

Stepping away from the domestic scene for a bit, Sky Sports pundit, Andy Walker, has explained how Celtic can qualify from their Champions League group.

Celtic went down to an opening day 2-0 defeat to Dutch champions, Feyenoord, last week but that still hasn’t discouraged Walker from claiming that qualification from the group can be done.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “If Celtic beat Lazio and beat Feyenoord, what can they do against Atletico Madrid home or away?

“Could they get a point? Could they get a win at home? Could they get anything in Lazio away?

“But the home form, I think, will be the real key as to whether Celtic will finish second or third. The last thing you want is for them to finish bottom of the group.”

Champions League progression for Celtic is not impossible

Celtic still have three home games to negotiate in the Champions League. You would have to believe that all three are winable with the Celtic Park crowd behind them.

Lazio and Feyenoord are more than beatable. The sterner test will come when Brendan Rodgers’ men face Atletico Madrid.

Photo by Andrea Staccioli/LightRocket via Getty Images

TBR Celtic wrote how the Celtic manager needs to be wary of the £92m duo of Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez after both players destroyed Real Madrid in the 3-1 win at the weekend.

If Celtic can keep those two quiet then they have a real chance of picking up another famous European scalp in Glasgow.

Nine points would put Celtic in the doorway to qualification. Ten would let them walk through it. A draw at Lazio, or even a win, is achievable. Rodgers must aim to do that and Celtic will be guaranteed European football after Christmas.

