Report shares why Feyenoord’s opening goal vs Celtic should’ve actually been ruled out

Celtic’s loss in the Champions League is still grabbing all the headlines as Brendan Rodgers’ men lick their wounds from the group stage game opener.

Up until Calvin Stengs’ free-kick opening goal, Celtic were equipping themselves well against the Dutch champions and looked dangerous. In fact, I would go even as far a saying that Brendan Rodgers’ men could have got a result in Rotterdam.

And maybe they could have if Stephen McGowan’s report in The Daily Mail is anything to go by. Writing about the match, the journalist claims that Stengs’ goal should have been chalked off if the referee applied the rules correctly.

McGowan wrote [Daily Mail], “Under law 13.3 of the game, the Calvin Stengs strike which turned the game should have been ruled out for interference in the Celtic wall from home attackers.”

You can take a look at the goal below:

TBR Celtic spoke about how John Hartson criticised the Celtic wall for their part in the goal but looking at the footage, you can clearly see two Feyenoord players making a nuisance of themselves in the wall.

Whether it was enough to warrant the goal being chalked off is debatable but as people always say, the rules are the rules.

McGowan also goes on to comment on the officials ‘bewildering’ application of the rules throughout the game so it does make you wonder if that goal was ruled out, could Celtic have gotten a result in Rotterdam? It seems we will never know.

