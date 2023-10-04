The Premier League’s stance on granting Tottenham vs Liverpool replay after Jurgen Klopp’s comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has today demanded that his side get a replay against Tottenham Hotspur following the refereeing mess that took place last weekend.

The Reds were denied a goal after Luis Diaz was wrongly judged to be offside. There has been anger towards the decision to send Diogo Jota off as well. Klopp thinks his side deserves a replay right now.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

The Premier League’s stance on granting Tottenham vs Liverpool replay

Tottenham managed to beat Liverpool 2-1 last weekend in a game filled with controversy.

The Reds were reduced to 10 men early on in the game after Curtis Jones’ dangerous tackle. Luis Diaz’s goal was then ruled out before Diogo Jota was given his marching orders.

Liverpool still managed to hold out for as long as they could, but a Joel Matip own goal in the 96th minute of the game broke Reds’ hearts and gave Tottenham a memorable win.

In his press conference today, Jurgen Klopp made it clear he wants a replay. He said, as per BBC Sport: “Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

Would the Premier League be willing to grant the German his wish? Here’s what BBC reporter Simon Stone said about their stance on X.

“To be clear, no chance of Premier League actually granting Liverpool a replay. That was position in immediate aftermath and not changed,” he tweeted.

TBR View:

This is a terrible position for the Premier League and the PGMOL to be in, isn’t it?

The feeling from fans during and right after the game was that the VAR had made a massive error in their decision to disallow Diaz’s goal, and after hearing the audio of communication between the officials released today, there is serious outrage.

However, nobody really believed that the Premier League would grant Liverpool a replay, which makes Klopp’s comments now a bit of a surprise.

It will be interesting to see what steps Liverpool will take in the coming days.