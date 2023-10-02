Rio Ferdinand says he’d be going ‘crazy’ over Liverpool v Tottenham incident

Rio Ferdinand has been giving the Tottenham v Liverpool game at the weekend his thoughts and admitted he’d be fuming over one of the decisions.

The game was marred by controversy, including a Luis Diaz goal which was disallowed incorrectly by the VAR officials for offside. Curtis Jones also saw red, as did Diogo Jota, while Destiny Udogie was lucky to not be sent off as well for Spurs.

And speaking on his podcast tonight, Ferdinand has conceded that had Jones not been sent off for his tackle on Yves Bissouma, then he’d have been fuming as a Spurs player.

Rio Ferdinand backs Tottenham over Curtis Jones red card

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said the following on Jones’ red card.

“The letter of the law is if you’re out of control of your body. So he’s gone over the ball, was he out of control though? I can see why it would be a red card. If I was on Spurs’ team and it wasn’t given as a red card I would be going crazy,” Ferdinand said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

No complaints

Gary Neville said after the game that he didn’t think it was necessarily a red card and that another decision could have been reached. But in reality, it is a red.

Jones lunged in and then when he went over the ball, he was always going to catch the man and that’s exactly what happened with Bissouma.

On another day, the Tottenham man might have had his leg broke and while the stills and slow-mos do make things look even worse, it’s still a bad tackle.

Ferdinand is right here. The Tottenham players would have in their rights to be fuming had Jones stayed on the field and in the end, the right decision was made.

Once again, though, we are talking at length about VAR decisions, instead of the actual game.

.