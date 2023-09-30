Richard Keys shares image suggesting Luis Diaz was onside in Liverpool v Tottenham

Luis Diaz has seen a goal controversially ruled out by VAR against Tottenham today as Liverpool look to pick up another win.

The Reds are 1-1 at half-time and it could have been worse or better, given Curtis Jones has been sent off and Diaz had his goal chalked off for offside.

However, Richard Keys has appeared to share an image showing that Diaz might actually have been onside.

Image shows Luis Diaz as onside against Tottenham

Taking to Twitter, BEIN Sports presenter Keys has shared his own image which appears to show Diaz being played onside by the Tottenham defender.

VAR farce again

Even though the lines on Sky appeared to show Diaz being just offside, this image from Keys here does seem to tell a different story.

As usual, we are once again talking about the referees and the VAR in a big game in the Premier League.

Whether or not Diaz was on or off will obviously remain open to some form of interpretation. But images like this from Keys will do the rounds online and the controversy will only build.

Liverpool have done well to fight back into this game and be at 1-1 with ten men. But if Jurgen Klopp sees this, he’s going to be mightily annoyed at the outcome.

