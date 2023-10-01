James Maddison issues two-word verdict on Diogo Jota’s red card for Liverpool

James Maddison has issued his verdict on the red cards shown to both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota during Tottenham Hotspur’s dramatic win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Maddison was speaking to Sky Sports (broadcast on 30/9 from 17:00) after Joel Matip put the ball through his own net in stoppage-time to hand Ange Postecoglou’s side the three points.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Liverpool will certainly feel aggrieved about what happened at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The PGMOL have now confirmed that an error was made in the decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal (via BBC Sport).

And Jurgen Klopp’s side finished the game with just nine men on the field.

James Maddison thinks Diogo Jota was right to be sent off

Curtis Jones was sent off after going over the top of the ball and catching Yves Bissouma with a really nasty looking challenge.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

And Diogo Jota was dismissed after the break after two yellow cards in quick succession. The second caution came after a needless lunge to try and stop Destiny Udogie.

There will be plenty of Liverpool fans who have a problem with both decisions. But James Maddison feels that the officials got both of the calls right.

“Jota’s definitely was,” he told Sky Sports. “The Curtis Jones one early on got shown on the big screen I think was a red card as well. I’m not sure Jurgen will complain too much about those too.”

Liverpool have right to be annoyed after another poor display of officiating

Jones clearly did not mean to make contact with Bissouma. And his foot seemed to slip on the top of the ball. Meanwhile, there was not a lot of contact in either of the challenges from Jota – though he can surely have few complaints.

Liverpool definitely have every right to feel annoyed about Luis Diaz’s goal being disallowed. And thus, their fans will feel particularly annoyed about how both of the red cards went against them.

They also cannot appeal the decision to send Jota off.

You can see why the referee sent Jones and Jota off. But on a poor day for the officials, you can understand why the Liverpool fans will be furious with the performance from those in charge.