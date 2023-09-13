‘The only player’: Scottish media deliver their verdicts on Callum McGregor’s performance last night

As Scotland were delivered a little bit of a reality check against England last night, the Scottish media delivered their verdict on how Celtic captain, Callum McGregor, performed.

A professional first-half performance by Gareth Soutgate’s men had put England into a comfortable two-goal lead. And whilst Harry McGuire’s own goal gave Scotland a shot in the arm, Harry Kane put the result to bed with England’s third in the closing stages of the game.

However, the Celtic fans had an interest in the game last night as McGregor was given the role of shackling the England midfield. And whilst Scotland toiled, how did the media rate the Hoops captain’s performance?

Daily Record: CALLUM McGREGOR 5

Looked like being an off night for the 30-year-old as he struggled to impose himself in the first half with England’s midfield running the show. Began to see more of the ball as Scotland forced the play after the break before being subbed late on.

Football Scotland: Callum McGregor 5

Another like Gilmour who won’t be overly happy with his performance. Him and Gilmour were in a similar boat where they just couldn’t play their usual game but he was slightly better second half.

The Herald: Callum McGregor 6

Took a little bit of time to get into the game, same could be said of plenty of his teammates. Tried to get his foot on the ball, pick passes and create different angles to start off attacking movements.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Sun: Callum McGregor – 7

Won his 55th cap, surpassing Graeme Souness and Billy Bremner in the process. The one player who didn’t seem to lose his head when England stormed into a two-goal lead.

Whilst McGregor didn’t have his best game for Scotland in the first half, the Celtic captain showed his quality in the second as he tried to encourage a fightback.

The 30-year-old midfielder showed flashes of why he is so important to club and country as he pulled the strings for Scotland after Harry McGuire’s own goal but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to help Scotland rescue a result.

Now for McGregor, domestic duty beckons. Dundee await the Hoops on Saturday as McGregor, and Brendan Rodgers, look to bolster Celtic’s position at the top of the table with another three points against the Dens Park club.

