‘He was strolling about Ibrox’: Peter Grant says one Celtic player was absolutely brilliant vs Rangers

It’s incredible how the Glasgow Derby was played almost two weeks ago and yet pundits and ex-players are still talking about it.

Even after the success of the Scotland national team, the Celtic performance against Rangers still continues to dominate conversations.

Former Celtic hero, Peter Grant, was speaking about Scotland’s performances when he singled out why Callum McGregor is so important to the national side by using his Ibrox performance to outline his importance to the team.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “It tells you the amount of games he plays. He is robust. He’s playing every minute of every match.

“Now you’ve got people coming off after 50 minutes, week in week out. Callum is going through 60, 62,63, 64 games a season.

“People were questioning his performances. At St Johnstone, he didn’t have his best game. Then he goes into the Rangers game and responds with the performance he had.

“He was strolling about Ibrox, which if I was a Rangers player I would have been really disappointed. But he was strolling about, pulling the strings.

“And I think the problem is, he’s been so consistent people just expect it off him. That’s the difference.

“And you only notice if he’s not had a good game.”

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

TBR Celtic have discussed on numerous occasions just how important McGregor is to Celtic. The Hoops captain was instrumental in helping to drive success in Ange Postecoglou’s first season at the club.

Taking over the captaincy from Scott Brown and leading the team during a huge rebuild just shows you the mentality and character of McGregor.

And as Brendan Rodgers attempts to defend the title and make an impact in Europe, the Celtic captain will a crucial cog in the Hoops boss’s plan to continue to bring success to Celtic.

In other news, ‘Star of the show’: Celtic youngster impresses on international duty last night, he was absolutely ‘superb’