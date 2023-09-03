‘The one thing’: Peter Grant points out the big advantage Celtic have over Rangers today

There are less than two hours to go until Celtic face Rangers in the first Glasgow Derby of the season at Ibrox this afternoon.

For Celtic, a win asserts their dominance over the Ibrox and will put them four points ahead of Michael Beale’s men. However, with no fans at the stadium, Brendan Rodgers’ side will have to find other means of overcoming their big rivals.

Former Celtic hero, Peter Grant, believes his old club have a huge advantage over Rangers ahead of the Ibrox clash.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “The one thing Celtic have got in their favour is they’ve got winners in their team. They’ve got guys that have won going over the course before.

“They’ve had to deal with disappointments at certain times, not many over the last few years, but they’ve had to deal with that.

“So at times, you have to just roll up your sleeves and just say right this is a day for making sure we are at our best, do everything nice and sharp and be tight on things we haven’t been tight on.”

Grant, of course, is correct. Regardless of which team Rodgers picks this morning, there will be players in and around the side that have been over the course and distance during their careers.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

In goal, Joe Hart has a mountain of big-game experience during his career with Man City. A two-time English Premier League winner, Hart also has two EFL Cups and an FA Cup to his name. With five domestic trophies already picked up in Scotland, the veteran ‘keeper knows what it takes to win.

Then, of course, we have the treble-winning Alistair Johnston and Greg Taylor in the full-back positions. The midfield and forward areas are also packed with players who have won multiple trophies at Celtic Park.

From Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Liel Abada right up to the front line of Kyogo Furuhashi, the Hoops have a mountain of experienced players that can carry them to a result over Rangers this afternoon.

And Brendan Rodgers will certainly be hoping that these players will step up and deliver after the last two performances drew criticism from all quarters.

