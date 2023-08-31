‘This could be a possibility’: Fabrizio Romano believes Celtic’s 22-year-old player could leave this summer

With all the talk of Celtic needing to get players in before the transfer deadline on Friday, keeping the current first-team players that we have is just as important.

The recent speculation surrounding Celtic midfielder, Matt O’Riley, and the interest from English Championship side, Leeds United, will give the Hoops support some cause for concern.

O’Riley has been one of Celtic’s stand-out players this season. With the team struggling for form, the midfielder has been the only player so far to show the same kind of form that helped bring a treble to Paradise last season. Losing him would be a blow.

And whilst the Celtic fans may think a move to England’s second-tier wouldn’t appeal to O’Riley, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, believes otherwise.

Speaking to GiveMeSport regarding the possibility of Leeds making a move, Romano said, “I think it could be a possibility, yes.

Photo by PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

“They are discussing still internally about that and waiting to see if they can attack the situation in the next hours.

“But yes, I think this could be a possibility and I still expect Leeds to be busy in the finals days of the window. So, that remains one of the options for sure.”

As I said, losing O’Riley would be a massive blow to Celtic. Under contract until 2026, the ball is firmly in Celtic’s court should they wish to entertain any bids for their star midfielder.

Such was his form for Celtic last season, the Danish u21 international was on the cusp of making his full international debut and has trained with Denmark’s senior squad.

Playing for Celtic, winning trophies and appearing in the Champions League will help further his international career and Brendan Rodgers will undoubtedly make that clear to O’Riley should suitors come calling.

With just over 36 hours left of the transfer window to go, the pressure is on not only to get new faces in but also to keep our best players at the club.

