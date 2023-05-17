'The best fit': Clive Allen tells Tottenham to appoint 50-year-old manager











Tottenham Hotspur legend Clive Allen says Brendan Rodgers would be the “best fit” for Spurs at this moment in time.

The Tottenham icon was speaking to Ben Jacobs and Angus Scott on The Football Debrief podcast, via Jacobs’ Twitter.

Tottenham have been without a permanent manager since March, when Antonio Conte parted company with Spurs.

Plenty of managers have been linked with the Tottenham reins, including Rodgers, who is currently out of work.

The 50-year-old left Leicester City by mutual consent in April after four years in charge of the Premier League side.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Rodgers has an impressive CV, having won ten trophies in England and Scotland, including the FA Cup in 2021.

Allen feels that the former Foxes manager’s Premier League experience and style of play would suit Tottenham.

He said: “Brendan, I think could be a good fit.

“And I say that because his Premier League experience, the way that he likes to play football.

“And people say that shouldn’t matter. It’s all about winning, but it does matter.

“It is important in terms of the players that you’re working with, the expectations of the supporters, the way that the club needs to be pulled together.

“He, for me, could be the best fit for the position that Spurs find themselves in.”

‘Ticks every box’

Although Rodgers’ time at Leicester ended on a bit of a sour note, it doesn’t detract from the fact he’s a great – and proven – manager.

He has considerable experience at the highest level, a trophy-laden CV, and he sets his teams up to play good football.

The fact he’s a free agent right now is also a boost, as Spurs won’t have to negotiate with a club to land his signature.

As well as Allen, former Tottenham players Robbie Keane and Jamie O’Hara have backed Rodgers for the Spurs gig.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson previously backed Rodgers as “the one” for Chelsea before they opted for Mauricio Pochettino.

“Rodgers ticks every box,” he wrote on Sky Sports. “He plays on the front foot, he started his coaching career at Chelsea and knows the club.

“Rodgers is a good manager who has worked at top clubs like Liverpool and Celtic. He won trophies at Leicester and put them on the brink of Champions League qualification.

“I just think Rodgers is the one.”