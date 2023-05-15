Jamie O'Hara now decides he wants 50-year-old to be Tottenham's next manager











Pundit Jamie O’Hara has shared that he wants Brendan Rodgers to be the next Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (15/5 9:16am), O’Hara was discussing Daniel Levy’s next appointment.

The Tottenham chief has a huge decision to make in the coming weeks.

There will be plenty of Spurs fans who believe he should have already made his mind up.

Antonio Conte was sacked at the end of March, and he’s now had seven weeks to find a replacement.

German boss Julian Nagelsmann has been ruled out of the running after leaving Bayern Munich.

It appears as though Mauricio Pochettino is also no longer an option as he looks set to join rivals, Chelsea.

Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

O’Hara has therefore stated that Brendan Rodgers would be his choice to take over at Tottenham.

The 50-year-old was sacked by Leicester City this season as they fight to stay in the Premier League.

However, his record up to that point was very good, guiding the Foxes into Europe and to an FA Cup victory.

O’Hara wants Rodgers at Tottenham

O’Hara was asked on TalkSPORT who he could like to see take over at Tottenham and replied: “Brendan Rodgers.”

Host Laura Woods added: “I think he’d do a good job there.”

Rodgers is one of the many names that’s been linked with the Spurs job over the past month.

Daniel Levy has reportedly held internal discussions about whether to appoint the Northern Irishman.

Before this season, Rodgers’s reputation was only improving season after season.

He had established Leicester as a side that regularly competed in Europe while never spending much money.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Unfortunately, that lack of spending finally caught up with the club this season.

He was dismissed with Leicester fighting for their place in the top flight.

His replacement Dean Smith hasn’t fared much better, and defeat tonight against Liverpool would be disastrous.

Rodgers wouldn’t be the most exciting manager Tottenham could hire, but there’s logic in O’Hara’s decision.

He’s a safe pair of hands that improves teams and that’s exactly what Spurs need.

