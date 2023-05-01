Robbie Keane names the only two managers Tottenham should be considering











Former Tottenham forward Robbie Keane has said that the club have go and get Mauricio Pochettino, or if not, go and land Brendan Rodgers.

Pochettino has been linked with Spurs but seems to be on his way to Chelsea. There is a belief that Daniel Levy is refusing to back to Pochettino, despite a clamour from supporters to see him return.

Of course, that’s left a number of other names in the mix to become Spurs boss. The likes of Graham Potter, Vincent Kompany, and Julian Nagelsmann continue to get a mention.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, speaking on Sky Sports last night, former Spurs man Keane believes that if it’s not Pochettino, then Tottenham should go and get Rodgers instead.

“Pochettino himself. The Spurs fans love him. I think he got to two Champions League finals. For me it’s him or Brendan Rodgers. I think Rodgers would bring stability to the club, the way he plays the game,” Keane said.

Rodgers is out of work after parting ways with Leicester City. However, the 50-year-old is experienced in winning from his time with Celtic and he also brought the FA Cup to the Foxes.

Jamie Redknapp has also suggested Rodgers as an option.

TBR’s View: Brendan Rodgers a good Tottenham option

Keane makes a good point here about Rodgers being able to steady things at the club. This is a manager who has worked at huge clubs before and has experience of the league as well.

In the end, he just ran out of steam a bit at Leicester but overall, his tenure was a good one.

Tottenham fans do seem to want someone like Nagelsmann or Pochettino. But if Levy does go out and get Rodgers, then it won’t be a bad appointment at all. Indeed, right now, he might be just what Spurs need.