‘Can go further’: Artur Boruc tips ‘highly-rated’ £4.3m Celtic star for big future

Celtic fans remember Artur Boruc as an outstanding ‘keeper who could pull off incredible saves during his five years at the club.

But not only renowned for his goalkeeping prowess, Boruc is also well known for his continued love of the club as he watches on from afar.

And whilst Celtic continue to produce wins in the SPFL despite their current injury crisis at the back, Boruc has tipped one player to become a star when he finally gets off the treatment table.

Boruc said, [The Sunday Post print edition page 68], “It’s very unfortunate that Maik [Nawrocki] is injured just now.

“But I think he can be very successful for Celtic. He has had a good upbringing in football, from his early days in Germany right through.

“He reads the game well and is composed on the ball. He can also tackle.

“He has been involved in many of the Poland international set-ups and can go further.

“I wish him well at Celtic and I think he will do very well. I hope he is back from injury soon and can help the club bring success this season.”

Maik Nawrocki will face a fight to get into the Celtic team

Nawrocki signed for Celtic in a bumper £4.3m deal in the summer. Described as ‘highly rated‘ by Brendan Rodgers, the Hoops manager clearly rates his new addition.

Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Capped at u21 level for Poland, Nawrocki has aspirations to earn his first senior international cap. And that may not be too far off after the Polish FA dismissed Fabio Santos earlier this month.

However, Nawrocki will need to face a fight to get into the Celtic team before that as he looks to displace Liam Scales who has been tremendous for Rodgers this season.

The Irishman has brilliantly filled the void left by the Pole, and Cameron Carter-Vickers, and deserves the opportunity for a run in the team even when Nawrocki returns.

