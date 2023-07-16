TalkSPORT pundit urges West Ham to sign ‘terrific’ PL midfielder this summer

West Ham United have been urged to try and sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Pundit Tony Cascarino was speaking on TalkSPORT (16/7 7:25am) about the England international’s future.

It was finally confirmed yesterday that West Ham had sold captain Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The record-breaking fee is being paid over a shorter period than the Gunners would have liked.

This should benefit West Ham immediately as they now know they have to find a replacement before the season starts.

Plenty of players have been linked including Fulham star Joao Palhinha.

However, clubs now know how much money David Moyes’s side has, meaning they’ve dramatically increased their asking prices.

West Ham have now been urged to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer due to his lack of minutes at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old is also of interest to Liverpool and Newcastle given his place in the pecking order at the Etihad.

However, the Hammers can compete financially this summer with both sides given their sudden influx of cash.

West Ham urged to sign Phillips

Asked how David Moyes’s side should go about replacing Declan Rice, Cascarino said: “I think they can make an attempt for Kalvin Phillips.

“When I watched Kalvin Phillips sort of 18 months ago, I thought he was a terrific player.

“It hasn’t worked [at Manchester City], could they snatch him away from Man City because he needs to play, he needs to get back to playing again?

“He’s gone from being an England regular to out of the side.

“He’s not getting in front of Rodri, John Stones is playing in midfield, so I just don’t see him getting game time.

“He will play in certain competitions, but he won’t get game time in the Premier League.”

Despite being urged to make a move for Phillips, West Ham may struggle to convince him to leave Man City.

He’s just come off the back of winning a treble and despite playing a very small part in that success, may think he has a better chance going into next season.

Phillips will look at Jack Grealish as inspiration as he too wasn’t overly involved during his first 12 months at the club.

However, Phillips may not want to gamble on that being the case, especially with a European Championships on the horizon next summer.

West Ham might have to be patient, but they could make a move for Phillips later in the summer.