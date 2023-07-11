West Ham’s confidence in securing a deal for Joao Palhinha this summer is at an all-time low.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast about the Portuguese midfielder.

Jones was actually discussing a potential move for Yunus Musah from Fulham when he touched on Palhinha’s future.

Luckily for Fulham fans, Jones says that there’s no update on Palhinha potentially leaving Craven Cottage, claiming that West Ham are now less confident than they ever have been about signing the £17m man.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

West Ham lacking confidence

Jones shared what he knows about Palhinha’s future.

“He’s such a good player, I would love Yunus Musah at Fulham. It’s an area where we are worried at the moment with Palhinha, but there’s nothing to be said on that front still. In fact, West Ham are less confident than they have been at any point in the last three weeks of landing Palhinha, so I’m happy about that,” Jones said.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Not easy

This was never going to be an easy deal for West Ham to do.

Palhinha is Fulham’s most important player, he’s under contract for another four years and, in all honesty, he’s good enough to play for a Champions League club.

Factor in that Fulham are now well aware that West Ham will have cash to splash after selling Declan Rice, and you can understand why they’re being such sticklers in these negotiations.

Palhinha would be a brilliant addition to this West Ham side, that’s for sure, but, as ever, getting a deal done is never as easy as it may initially look.

Don’t be shocked if Palhinha ends up staying at Fulham for another year.