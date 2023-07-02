Newcastle eyeing loan deal for ‘superb’ Manchester City player

Newcastle United are considering an approach to Manchester City to sign midfielder, Kalvin Phillips.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are looking to sign another central midfielder alongside Sandro Tonali.

And according to the report, Manchester City’s Phillips is an option being considered by Eddie Howe.

It’s claimed that a loan deal is the most likely scenario for Newcastle if they wish to sign Phillips. The England midfielder has made it clear he wants to fight for his place in Manchester.

However, with the arrival of Mateo Kovacic, Phillips could find himself shunted further down the pecking order next season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Lauded by his namesake Kevin Phillips as being a ‘superb‘ midfielder, Phillips signed for City for around £42m last summer. He won the treble in his first season but admitted he’d like to have more minutes.

Newcastle, of course, are looking to add new players to the ranks after qualifying for the Champions League.

The Mags are due to complete the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan but Eddie Howe is keen to add even more depth to his squad.

An improvement

Newcastle need players who are going to improve the first XI and squad and Kalvin Phillips certainly does that.

The big problem for Phillips now is that wherever he moves inside the top six clubs, he’s going to find it hard to be considered an automatic starter.

For now, he might as well stay at City. However, it’s easy to see why Newcastle want him. He improves things considerably and England internationals are tough to come by.