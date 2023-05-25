TalkSPORT pundit urges Tottenham to appoint 35-year-old manager after Arne Slot snub











Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Tottenham Hotspur to hire Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (25/5 8:23am), Agbonlahor was reacting to the news that Arne Slot would not be taking the job.

After appearing to be the club’s top target, Slot confirmed he would be rejecting Spurs this morning.

It was a surprise to many considering he had reportedly impressed Daniel Levy in a recent interview.

The Feyenoord boss has had a fine season in the Netherlands, leading his side to the Eredivisie title.

It looked as though he was all set to make the move and had even planned which coaches he would like to bring with him.

Now that the move is off, Agbonlahor has suggested Tottenham should appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager.

He was in the running some time ago, but talks broke down with Levy over their differing stances on the club’s next director of football.

It might be time for Spurs to revisit those plans.

Tottenham urged to hire Nagelsmann as next manager

As he reacted to the news that Slot would be staying in The Netherlands, Agbonlahor said: “Spurs fans must be so frustrated.

“I think it’s just disappointing. Spurs, [Julian] Nagelsmann, he wanted his own sporting director.

“It’s like, just give a manager like Nagelsmann the project. Say, ‘You know what, I will let you have your sporting director, let you get the players you want in.’

“It’s just a bit of a shambles at the moment and like we said before, it’s going to get harder next season to get into the top seven.

“Spurs have got a real problem on their hands and every manager they seem to be linked with, they can’t get it over the line.”

Tottenham may look to reconsider Nagelsmann as an option for the manager’s job after missing out on Slot.

At 35, he has the time to create a project at his next club and Spurs need a coach with that time and patience.

There’s an awful lot that needs to be done with summer at the club.

Whoever does take over is already losing precious time to make those decisions ahead of next season.

