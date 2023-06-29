TalkSPORT pundit shares what James Maddison will already by asking Daniel Levy at Tottenham

Ally McCoist has suggested that he would imagine that one of the first questions James Maddison would have asked in talks with Tottenham Hotspur was whether Harry Kane was staying.

McCoist was speaking on talkSPORT following the announcement last night that Spurs have signed the England international.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

James Maddison has become Tottenham’s first marquee addition of the summer. As noted by BBC Sport, he has signed a five-year contract with Spurs paying Leicester City £40 million.

McCoist thinks Maddison would have asked about Kane before Tottenham move

It is a coup for Tottenham to get Maddison for that fee. He was directly involved in 19 league goals last season. And the Daily Mail reported that Spurs saw off competition from Manchester City for Maddison.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Of course, the exciting thing for Tottenham fans is the prospect of Maddison playing alongside Harry Kane. Spurs have arguably not had a player like Maddison since Christian Eriksen departed.

However, there is a question mark over Kane’s future in North London. So there are potentially no guarantees that they will be playing together next year after all.

Certainly, McCoist believes that the 26-year-old would have wanted to know what is likely to happen with Kane before putting pen to paper on joining Tottenham.

“You would have to think that that’s a question James Maddison would have asked, wouldn’t you? Now, whether he was given an answer or not, or whether they were able to give him an answer or not is a different question in itself,” he told talkSPORT.

“However, if I’m James Maddison and I’m signing for Tottenham, I think it’s one of the first questions you ask.”

Maddison would have surely asked about Kane. But whether it had an influence on his decision is another matter. Ultimately, if Tottenham do decide to sell Kane, they are surely going to have big plans.

The Athletic have suggested that Bayern Munich are optimistic about signing Kane. So there is clearly a chance that he could move on.

Maddison will know that Tottenham can only tell him so much at this point. They will be desperate to keep Kane. But every player in the world has a price.

And if Kane does end up moving on, Maddison will be a key part of the subsequent rebuild at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.