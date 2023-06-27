Bayern Munich are optimistic that they can get a deal done for Harry Kane after apparently making a £60 million bid for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that the offer is expected to be rejected by Spurs as they look to hold onto their talisman this summer.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Speculation surrounding the future of Harry Kane has certainly ramped up over the last 24 hours. Tottenham fans had probably started to allow themselves to imagine the 29-year-old leading the line for Ange Postecoglou’s side next year.

Bayern optimistic of agreeing move for Harry Kane after bid

However, it seems that Bayern are working on a deal. The Athletic claims that an opening offer has now been made for the striker.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

You would imagine that Tottenham would have no interest in letting Kane go for the amount offered – despite the forward having one year remaining on his contract.

But intriguingly, The Athletic is reporting that Bayern Munich are optimistic of agreeing a deal for Kane. It is noted that he has spoken to Thomas Tuchel and suggested that he is keen to join the Bundesliga champions.

It will be fascinating to see how the next few weeks play out. Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator at the best of times. So you would imagine that he will want a lot more before he even considers letting Kane go.

But clearly, Bayern could have an amazing opportunity to sign an ‘exceptional‘ player. Kane apparently wants to move to the Allianz Arena. And his contract situation means that he will cost a lot less than perhaps he should do.

Something is going to have to give for Kane to make the move to Germany this summer. He is surely going to have to make it clear that he wants to go, and Levy is probably going to have to drop his demands.

But whatever happens, it will do Tottenham few favours if the speculation drags on throughout the summer window.