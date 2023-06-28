Darren Bent has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur may finally be about to find their replacement for Christian Eriksen, as a deal for James Maddison edged closer.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT, as he admitted that he would have loved for Arsenal to sign the now-former Leicester City talisman in this window.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It has now been confirmed that James Maddison has become Tottenham’s latest signing. The 26-year-old had undergone a medical on Wednesday ahead of a £40 million move to join Ange Postecoglou’s side, according to The Times.

Bent praises Tottenham as they closed in on Maddison

It seems to be a really exciting piece of business for Spurs. Maddison scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists for a Leicester side which was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He scored 20 goals in the top-flight across the two campaigns before that. So it could be a fantastic move for Tottenham.

Certainly, Bent believes that Maddison could prove to be an inspired addition for Tottenham and is exactly what they have needed for some time – going on to admit that he would absolutely take the England international at Arsenal.

“He could be a real game-changer,” he told talkSPORT before the announcement. “When you look at their midfield, I feel like they’ve got a lot of runners in there, Spurs. They’ve got Oliver Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma. I know Bentancur’s a good player, he’s a little bit different. But they’ve got a bunch of runners in there. They’ve got no-one that can really unlock a pass or see a pass, that can create something. I don’t think they’ve had that since Eriksen was there. And this could be finally the replacement for Eriksen.

“Yeah, of course,” he replied when asked if he would take Maddison at Arsenal.

If Ange Postecoglou gets the players he wants in the transfer window, it could be a seriously exciting season for Spurs fans.

Of course, it is going to take a huge improvement to get back into the title picture. But the football that could be on show could leave Tottenham fans falling in love with their team again.

And if a steady improvement comes with that, there is reason to think that this could be a really good spell for Tottenham again.

Maddison certainly has the potential to elevate Spurs to another level if he can replicate his form for Leicester.