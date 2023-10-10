TalkSPORT pundit has just suggested a ‘crazy’ Mohamed Salah replacement for Liverpool

TalkSPORT pundit Stephen Warnock has suggested a player for Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah next year – Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Salah will enter the final year of his contract next year, and there is a big chance he will leave Liverpool. If that does happen, Jurgen Klopp will need a replacement, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was branded as ‘crazy’ by Thierry Henry, is an interesting choice.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Liverpool told to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to replace Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but Liverpool stood firm and rebuffed all interest.

Saudi giants Al-Ittifaq have not given up yet. They are expected to try their luck again next year, and there is a feeling they will get their man.

Salah would’ve entered the final 12 months of his contract and that would be Liverpool’s last opportunity to make big money from his sale. The Saudis will definitely be prepared to pay a fortune for him.

If Salah does end up leaving, Liverpool will need to bring in a replacement, and Warnock has suggested Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

He said on talkSPORT: “Everyone’s replaceable. I’ve said it about [Luis] Suarez, I’ve said it about [Philippe] Coutinho, and he [Salah] will be replaceable in time.

“I think the big problem is with Salah if you get a £175 million offer from Saudi Arabia that’s difficult to say no to. I wouldn’t sell him in January but maybe next season, but only if you’ve got someone else lined up.”

When asked who Liverpool should sign, Warnock said: “You’d have to have someone exciting lined up, the one player that springs to mind is [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia. He’s the one player you look at where you think he’s young and has potential and can play, but he’s a left-sided player, could he play on the right?”

Photo by Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Doesn’t make sense

Yes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a fantastic player, and yes, he is the type of forward who would work really well under Jurgen Klopp.

However, a move to Anfield, especially as a replacement for Mo Salah, just does not make sense.

Liverpool already have Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on the left flank, while Curtis Jones has also played there in the past. They just don’t need another player in that position.

Klopp should be looking at a left-footed right-winger like Salah to take his place. That will not be easy to find, but with the money that will come in if the Egyptian is sold, Liverpool could go after a few big names.