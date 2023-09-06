‘Tomorrow morning’: Journalist has just dropped big Mohamed Salah transfer update

The latest transfer news around Mohamed Salah suggests that his future at Liverpool is not decided yet this summer.

Liverpool already lost a couple of players to the Saudi Pro League. Now, it looks like they could lose Salah to the same division if they are not careful.

Providing the latest on the future of Mohamed Salah, Galetti said: “The final meeting between Al-Ittihad and Liverpool for Salah will take place tomorrow morning.

“A big effort for the delegation that will be represented by two members of the club, two members of the PIF, one member of the Tourism Authority. More details soon.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah still wanted by Al-Ittihad

It is no shock to see Salah attracting such attention. He is a world-class player and still produces some amazing moments every week.

With the transfer window now shut for Premier League clubs, it would be a big mistake to allow the Egyptian winger to leave this summer.

No matter how much they could get for Salah, it would leave their squad with a massive hole at least until January.

Of course a huge effort is needed from the Saudi Pro League club but it would be a shock if Salah moved this summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The club have made a good start to the Premier League season, picking up 10 points out of 12. The new signings have worked well.

If Salah were to leave then it would feel like one step forwards two steps back as they look to try and challenge Manchester City for the title.