Thierry Henry blown away after watching two 'crazy' attackers who Arsenal want to sign











Thierry Henry has admitted that he was left blown away after watching Napoli attackers Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recently, two players who have been linked with moves to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is bidding to deliver Arsenal’s first Premier League title since 2004 to the Emirates Stadium after a brilliant campaign so far.

The Gunners are in a commanding position at the top of the pile as they lead Manchester City by five points.

Arsenal have been boosted with their January additions making an instant impact, particularly Leandro Trossard.

But Arteta’s men will have one eye on the summer transfer window as they aim to build on what has been such a promising season to date.

90 Min reported back in January that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Kvaratskhelia, while Italian journalist Ciro Venerato suggested last week that they are also the favourites among Premier League sides to land his attacking partner, Osimhen.

The duo have been in breath-taking form for Napoli this season, registering 54 goal involvements in all competitions between them.

And Henry was left stunned after watching the pair in action in Serie A over the weekend.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Henry blown away by Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia

Speaking on CBS Sports last night, Henry was looking ahead to Napoli’s last-16 Champions League second-leg clash against Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow.

The Arsenal legend spoke about Kvaratskhelia’s goal over the weekend after he linked up with Osimhen yet again to score against Atalanta.

“Osimhen gave him [Kvaratskhelia] the ball, those two, crazy,” Henry said.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The Napoli duo have been on fire this season and Luciano Spalletti’s men look like a dark horse to go on and win the Champions League.

Of course, Arteta has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal at Arsenal, so it remains unclear whether they will firm up their interest in either player.

Both Osimhen, 24, and Kvaratskhelia, 24, certainly won’t come cheap though as they are two of the most in form players in Europe right now.

Arsenal may prioritise different areas of the pitch over the summer too, with the club heavily linked to the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

