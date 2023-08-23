Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad have apparently made a ‘huge offer’ to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Reds are focused on strengthening their midfield at the moment, but in what is a shock to many, Rudy Galetti claims on X that they now have a record-breaking offer on the table for their best player – Salah.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Al-Ittihad make ‘huge offer’ to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool

Liverpool have already lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia, and although it is unlikely, there is now a chance they could lose Mo Salah too.

The Egyptian is undoubtedly the Reds’ best player. He has been absolutely incredible for them over the years, and even in what many felt was a poor campaign last time out, he scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions.

That shows just how incredible a player Salah still is, and we’re convinced Liverpool have absolutely no interest in letting him go, especially at this stage of the window.

However, Galetti claims Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al-Ittihad have decided to try their luck with a ‘huge offer’ to sign Salah. If Liverpool end up accepting it, it will break the Saudi record and make the Egyptian the most expensive player in the league’s history, beating Neymar, who cost Al-Hilal £77.3 million (ESPN).

Galetti tweeted: “Al-Ittihad don’t give up for Salah: the club sent a huge offer (more than $100m [£78.4m]) to convince especially Klopp – who rejected the idea of his farewell so far – to let him go.

“If Liverpool will accept, it’ll be the most expensive deal in the history of Saudi League.”

TBR View:

This really is a very simple decision for Liverpool.

Salah is one of the best players in the world. The ‘phenomenal‘ Egyptian, who turned 31 in June, is still on top of his game, and his numbers last season were nothing short of incredible, especially considering how poor Liverpool were.

We’re not surprised a club from Saudi Arabia is interested in Salah, but it makes no sense for Liverpool to let him go with just over a week left in the transfer window.

If the above-mentioned offer really has arrived, we expect Liverpool to reject it without thinking twice.