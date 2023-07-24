Danny Ings has been in and out of the team at West Ham United since joining, partly down to his fitness.

Pundit John Hartson was speaking about the forward on TalkSPORT (23/7 9:20am).

It’s set to be a big summer of change at the London Stadium.

Losing Declan Rice to Arsenal has provided David Moyes with plenty of cash to spend but a dilemma in midfield.

The Irons have been linked with Joao Palhinha and Mexico international Edson Alvarez as potential replacements.

However, the £105m fee they received for Rice might need to be used to strengthen the squad.

West Ham did brilliantly to win the Europa Conference League last season but struggled domestically.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Moyes brought in Danny Ings in January to help ease West Ham’s goalscoring problems but he had a limited impact last season.

Hartson has admitted it’s such a shame given how important he could be for the club.

Ings impact at West Ham limited by injury

Speaking about the £15m forward, Hartson said: “I think David Moyes will have his eye on players out there.

“The likes of Danny Ings are very important but Ings he’s just one of those, it’s a tragedy that he just can’t stay fit.

“He was like Duncan Ferguson at times at Everton, brilliant, but he’s like Jack Wilshere.

“Jack was brilliant but just so many injuries, it’s a tragedy.

“Nobody wants to be injured, it’s just bad luck and then when you come back there’s something else, you pull a different muscle in your body.

“You can’t get a run and the thing is when you’re out for a long time, you work so hard to come back and it’s another part of your body that goes because you’re not in that flow.

“I really like Ings, I think when he gets a run he’s a brilliant goalscorer. He brings you goals but it’s the fear of him not getting enough games.”

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Ings was in the matchday squad for every Premier League and Conference League match last season at West Ham.

However, he was regularly brought off the bench and Moyes may have hoped he could have started more often.

He only scored three goals in all competitions for West Ham but didn’t ever get a proper chance to establish himself in the team.

Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have both been linked with exits this summer.

If they both depart, Ings and youngster Divin Mubama will be Moyes’s only forward options.