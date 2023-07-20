The latest news from Sky Sports is suggesting that Al-Ettifaq are looking to try and sign Michail Antonio this summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports Premier League, Al-Ettifaq are very interested in signing West Ham striker Michail Antonio. Apparently, Sky Sports News has been told that ‘talks are currently at a very early stage’.

With talks already started and Antonio now 33 years-old, you could definitely see this deal happening during the summer.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are trying to poach a fair few players from the European divisions and it is no shock to see Antonio linked.

Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

West Ham could lose Antonio this transfer window

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have one big advantage when trying to sign players from the Premier League. That is the fact that they can offer them big wages.

Antonio has been a great player for the Hammers. The ‘brilliant‘ forward has been at the club for eight years and has been a top talisman.

During that time, he has managed 75 goals and 43 assists for the club in 276 appearances. Despite this, with him now 33 years-old, it looks like it could be a good time to let him depart if he wants to.

Antonio only has one year left on his contract. Due to this, it feels like this summer will be the only time in which West Ham would be able to receive some money for him.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

West Ham will want to try and bring a younger forward to the club if Antonio leaves. He started to drop off when it came to scoring goals in the Premier League last season.

The forward only managed five in the division in 2022/23. Hopefully, West Ham will be looking to bolster their attacking options this summer.