The latest reports suggest that West Ham are set to have new talks with a Serie A club as they look to offload Gianluca Scamacca.

According to calciomercato, Roma and West Ham will meet for talks this week. They are hoping to find an agreement which sees Scamacca head to the Italian side.

West Ham apparently want the deal to end up with Scamacca returning to Italy. Despite this, they are happy for the move to be one which is a loan with an option to buy.

Apparently Scamacca has already given his word to Roma that he wants to play for them. He is not listening to other offers.

The Giallorossi, like West Ham, will be playing in the Europa League next season.

West Ham looking to offload Scamacca

The £90k-a-week star definitely has potential to be a good striker and his 41 goals in Serie A proves that he can be a good finisher.

Despite this, the 24 year-old has struggled to settle in England and seems to be a player that David Moyes is not the biggest fan of.

He started 19 matches in all competitions and at times had to deal with early substitutions. It also didn’t help him that he suffered some injuries towards the end of the season.

His teammate Declan Rice called the forward ‘unbelievable‘ and it would perhaps be more beneficial if the Hammers gave Scamacca more time to settle to the division.

He is still young and has shown lots of potential. Meanwhile, Michail Antonio, who West Ham have relied on for many seasons, is now 33 years-old and coming to the end of his career.

There are some great attackers at the club, and Ings is also a good number nine, but he is also 30 years-old and perhaps it would be a good idea to see Scamacca as the future forward at the club.