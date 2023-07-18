West Ham are expected to make a bid for 25-year-old Mexico international Edson Alvarez.

That’s according to The Athletic who say an offer is yet to be made but is expected for the Ajax player.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Dutch side are said to value Alvarez at around £35-40 million, a fee that shouldn’t be insurmountable for the Hammers.

West Ham have now reportedly dropped their interest in Fulham’s Joao Palhinha after having their initial £45 million bid rejected for the 28-year-old.

Edson Alvarez looks like an accomplished alternative for Moyes’ side who will hope to have a Declan Rice replacement installed before the season starts.

West Ham reportedly received £105 million for their captain from Arsenal so should have the financial muscle to pull off such a deal.

Ajax have already sold 22-year-old Jurrien Timber to Arsenal in this window, and could now be set for further departures.

Borussia Dortmund have previously been linked with a move for Alvarez so any deal could be seen as quite the coup for the East London club.

Alvarez would bring excellent defensive qualities to Moyes’ side and Rio Ferdinand described the midfielder’s work as “invaluable” on BT Sport while covering the Champions League last season.

Alvarez is not a typical replacement for Rice at West Ham

As could be seen with links to Joao Palhinha, Alvarez’s skill set does differ to the departed Declan Rice.

Whereas Rice was praised for his ball-carrying and progressive passing, Alvarez is best at doing the unseen defensive work.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It would seem that Moyes is targeting a different profile in his new look midfield, perhaps to compliment Lucas Paqueta who improved as the season went on.

Either way, West Ham will have a new look midfield next season and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the side make multiple signings in the role.

The side have been linked with a move for Denis Zakaria, the 26-year-old Juventus midfielder who spent last season on loan at London rivals Chelsea.

West Ham are reportedly looking to spend £11 million on the midfielder with Juventus holding out for a fee closer to £20 million.