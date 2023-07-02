TalkSPORT pundit backs ‘tremendous’ Arsenal player to be brilliant next season

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has been backed to have a big season for the Gunners next year.

Pundit Darren Ambrose was speaking on TalkSPORT (2/7 9:10am) about the 22-year-old.

Emile Smith Rowe had a tough season at The Emirates last year.

He failed to start a single league match as injury scuppered his entire campaign.

Smith Rowe has three senior England caps but was called up to the Under-21s squad for the European Championships this summer.

It’s given the attacking midfielder a vital opportunity to get some minutes under his belt ahead of an important pre-season.

Smith Rowe has taken full advantage of this opportunity so far.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He didn’t start England’s first game but came off the bench to score a last-minute goal.

The Arsenal man doubled his tally for the tournament with a fantastic strike against Israel.

Ambrose has backed Smith Rowe to have a big season at Arsenal next year.

Given the options Mikel Arteta has available, he’s going to need to impress quickly before the season starts.

Smith Rowe backed to have big season at Arsenal

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Ambrose said: “First two games, two goals in 81 minutes and his goal against Israel was tremendous.

“The play that they interchanged through the midfield and he blasted it into the bottom corner. It was a fantastic goal.

“I think it’s a big season ahead for him at Arsenal but he’s really showing his qualities in this tournament and I expect him to be a really, really important player in the quarter-final later on today.”

Arsenal managed Mikel Arteta has already been backed to give Smith Rowe more opportunities next season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He was linked with a move to Brighton, but it looks more than likely that he’ll stay put this summer.

Smith Rowe is undoubtedly very talented, but he needs to be able to string together several appearances in a row.

He doesn’t look to be hampered by any injuries right now on international duty.

Arteta will be desperate for it to stay that way before he rejoins the squad in a few weeks.