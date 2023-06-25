Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe scored for the England U21s again today, and Alexandre Lacazette is really impressed with him.

The young Englishman had a torrid domestic campaign due to injury issues. He had to undergo surgery on his groin and that kept him out of the Arsenal side for months.

Now, Smith Rowe is fully fit and is firing for the England U21s at the Euros.

Alexandre Lacazette reacts to Emile Smith Rowe’s goal for England U21s

Emile Smith Rowe managed less than 200 minutes of football for Arsenal in the whole of last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side did well without him, but it was a real shame for the 22-year-old to miss so much of the campaign after how good he was for the Gunners in the previous season.

Despite his lack of game time, Smith Rowe was called up to the England U21s squad for the Euros, and the talented attacker is on fire.

After scoring for the Young Lions against the Czech Republic earlier this week, Smith Rowe found the net against Israel again today, and it was a brilliant goal.

The Englishman started the move and following a couple of intricate passes, he fired home a stunning strike from outside the box to seal the win.

Arsenal old-boy Alex Lacazette posted a video of the goal on his Instagram Story and it’s safe to say, he’s really impressed with his old teammate.

“What a player” he wrote in the overlay text.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Smith Rowe really needs this, doesn’t he?

The 22-year-old is an extraordinary talent. He was amazing for Arsenal in the two seasons prior to the last one, and it’s just such a shame that injuries halted that progress.

Now, however, Smith Rowe is having an amazing tournament with the England U21s, and this should help him tremendously ahead of Arsenal’s pre-season.

Gunners fans will be hoping Smith Rowe will be back to his best next term.