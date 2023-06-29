Emile Smith Rowe is going to get more of a chance to shine at Arsenal next season.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the midfielder.

Smith Rowe barely played last season due to a mix of injuries and new signings, but after a year on the fringes, he’s ready to come back into the fold at Arsenal.

According to Jones, Arteta definitely has plans for Smith Rowe next season, although it is unclear where he will play.

Smith Rowe will get chances

Jones shared what he knows about the youngster.

“Smith Rowe has played really well and has got in behind the striker here, and it’s nice to see him getting back to fitness and form, it’s nice to see,” Jones’ co-host said.

“Yeah, Arteta definitely has plans for him next season, we’ll have to see whereabouts he fits in though as you say,” Jones said.

Where will he play?

It’s great to hear that Smith Rowe is going to get a chance to shine again at Arsenal, but the question is, where will he play?

Described as “very technical” and “very powerful at the same time” by former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg on BT Sport (7:21pm, April 29, 2021) Smith Rowe has the attributes to be a star, but he needs to put it all together.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are the two first-choice options down the left, Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira are there to play in that number 10 role, while Kai Havertz’s arrival has complicated things even further.

While it’s great to imagine Smith Rowe getting more minutes next season, it isn’t easy to actually envisage where he fits into this Arsenal side right now.